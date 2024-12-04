Ho Chi Minh City has been grappling with the persistent issue of graffiti and illegal advertising for many years. Despite numerous attempts by authorities to mitigate this problem, it continues to persist.

HCMC cracks down on graffiti and illegal ads

Colorful drawings and graffiti of various sizes can be easily spotted on rolling doors, bus stations, and walls throughout the city’s downtown areas such as Districts 1 and 3 in HCMC, including areas like September 23 Park, Pham Ngu Lao, Le Lai, Nguyen Thi Nghia, Nguyen Du, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, and Cach Mang Thang 8.

Resident Dang Minh Loan in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 shared that she has seen many public works in Ho Chi Minh City constantly being graffitied, this affects the urban beauty. She added that drawing on walls, on people's doors is uncultured, the drawings are messy, not beautiful at all. Transparent glass panels are now covered with scribbles, what a pity!

Ho Chi Minh City's District 1 Police have reported difficulties in identifying and apprehending graffiti perpetrators. The culprits typically act swiftly, choosing times when police patrols and public presence are minimal.

On the evening of October 2, French nationals P.M.P.B. and D.C.K. were caught by police spray painting and tagging a construction site in Ho Chi Minh City, leading to the confiscation of nearly 20 spray cans and brushes, while the two French men failed to provide their passports.

The two men confessed to illegally entering Vietnam and subsequently conspiring to vandalize public and private property. They used spray paint and brushes to create graffiti on residential rolling doors and metal fences in vacant lots and parks.

The police brought the two individuals to the location to address the consequences and imposed administrative fines of VND12.9 million on each.

This is just one of countless cases of graffiti caught red-handed by the police force.

In recent times, the police force, in conjunction with various departments, sectors, and the public, has initiated numerous campaigns aimed at eliminating illegal advertising and classified ads.

Specifically, the focus should be on diligently implementing measures along key routes to maintain the achieved results. This includes conducting patrols to identify and address individuals posting advertisements, requesting necessary corrections, coordinating with relevant units to investigate the residences of those involved, and confiscating any advertising materials.

Deputy Head of the Staff Department of the Ho Chi Minh City Police Lieutenant Colonel Le Manh Ha announced that in the near future, the police force will implement various measures. These will include enhancing community awareness programs, installing surveillance cameras, upgrading the security monitoring system, increasing patrol activities, and enforcing stringent penalties for violations.

The Ho Chi Minh City Police have instructed several units to enhance collaboration with various departments, agencies, and organizations. This initiative aims to engage the public in identifying and reporting violations for stringent enforcement.

Additionally, the police are committed to effective patrolling to ensure security and order, allowing for the timely detection and resolution of issues.

Notably, upon receiving reports from units, agencies responsible for public works, and citizens, the respective units are required to conduct thorough investigations and take decisive action against any violation.

Head Ngo Minh Chau of the Internal Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee urged the police and other units to persist in combating illegal advertising and classified ads while closely monitoring and addressing violations.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan