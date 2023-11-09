HCMC coordinates with ministries for Resolution 98 implementation

Ho Chi Minh City is coordinating with ministries and agencies to complete a decree on the implementation of the National Assembly-approved Resolution 98.

The working group under the Steering Committee to implement the newly-approved Resolution 98 on piloting a number of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City has just submitted its report to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh , Head of the Steering Committee for the implementation of Resolution 98.

According to the report of the working group, Ho Chi Minh City has achieved certain results after more than 3 months of implementing the special Resolution 98. In particular, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee issued the Directive No. 27-CT/TU on implementing Resolution 98. Plus, the 23rd conference to discuss action plans and solutions to implement the Resolution 98 was organized.

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has established a Steering Committee and Executive Committee to implement the Resolution No. 98. Moreover, the city organized a conference to exchange experiences with the Standing Committee of the Hanoi City Party Committee on a number of mechanisms and policies that are similar to those of Ho Chi Minh City in the Resolution 98 so that Hanoi will base on it to issue the capital city’s amended Law.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Council has issued 12 resolutions to implement the Resolution 98. The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has set 25 contents and tasks to be completed in 2023. So far, the city has finished 4 contents and given comments on other 15 contents. Responsible agencies are working hardly to complete it which will be submitted to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for promulgation according to schedule.

The Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee chaired two meetings of the Advisory Council to implement Resolution 98 to orient. He also assigned specific tasks to the Advisory Council to develop a plan to advise on solutions to effectively implement the Resolution 98.

At the same time, he chaired a conference to collect opinions from ministries, agencies, provinces in the Southeast region, experts and scientists on the research project to build Can Gio international transshipment port.

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has worked with the editorial board of the Ministry of Home Affairs to develop a draft government decree decentralizing state management in a number of fields for Ho Chi Minh City to replace the Government’s Decree No. 93/2001. /ND-CP.

In the coming time, Ho Chi Minh City will focus on coordinating with the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government Office and relevant ministries and agencies to complete documents to submit to the Government to promulgate decrees guiding the implementation of the Resolution 98.

The city will also liaising with the Ministry of Planning and Investment to prepare the program and content of the first meeting of Steering Committee 850 under the direction of the Prime Minister.

At the same time, city leaders continue to disseminate the Resolution 98 at conferences and seminars organized in the city. Related agencies are working to develop specific mechanisms under the authority of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council to submit to the city People's Council for consideration and approval at the thematic meeting in November 2023.

Last but not least, the city will also focus on implementing the 12 resolutions approved by the municipal People's Council and promulgate regulations to implement specific mechanisms.