HCMC cooperates with Samsung Engineering in wastewater treatment

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong on July 11 received Executive Vice President of Samsung Engineering Han Sang Deog to exchange measures to boost cooperation in wastewater treatment and environmental protection.

Welcoming Samsung Engineering’s opening of its representative office in the city, Cuong said that the company’s concern to boost bilateral cooperation suits the city’s demand in the fields of environmental protection, green economy, and circular economy.

The city appreciates the company’s hope to participate in environmental protection projects, and is willing to strengthen connectivity and exchange information to seek cooperation opportunities in carrying out projects related to waste and wastewater treatment, and share experience in seeking financial solutions to environmental protection projects, he stated.

Han affirmed that with its experience in doing investments in the city, the company will help the city develop wastewater treatment projects to bring about a green and clean environment and improve people’s quality of life.

Samsung Engineering will provide a general solution to environmental protection from collection, treatment, and reuse of wastewater after treatment as well as green energy projects, and the social environment improvement, he added.