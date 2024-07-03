HCMC continues to review, grant identity documents for vulnerable children

A working delegation of the Department of Culture and Society had a survey on issuing birth certificates, identification numbers, residential address registration and identity cards for children in Binh Tan District.

At the current time, Binh Tan District has 1,101 children with special circumstances and vulnerable ones at support facilities and compassionate classes for the children.

The functional agencies have comprehensively been reviewing and carrying out the guidance on birth certificate registration, identification number, residential address registration and identity cards.

At the working session regarding issuing birth certificates, identification numbers, residential address registration and identity cards for vulnerable children

At the survey, Head of Department of Culture and Society under the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Cao Thanh Binh proposed the People’s Committee of Binh Tan District continue to review, compare and check the list of children's support facilities and compassionate classes to make the list of those who have not had full identification documents.

Besides, the Binh Tan District People’s Committee was proposed to collaborate with the municipal Department of Public Security, Department of Labour – Invalids and Social Affairs, Department of Justice, the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Protection of Child Rights and so on to update, compare database and support the handling of difficulties and obstacles.

Additionally, Binh Tan District should regularly exchange and learn about experiences from other localities on birth certificate registration, identification number, residential address registration and identity cards to ensure the rights and legal benefits of vulnerable children.

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong