HCMC continues to promote tourism cooperation with Mekong Delta

A conference reviewing the implementation of a tourism cooperation program between HCMC and 13 Southern provinces and cities was held in Ca Mau on December 10.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc and leaders of Mekong Delta provinces and cities attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau Nguyen Minh Luan said that thanks to regional linkage in tourism, the province received a total number of visitors of around two million in 2023, exceeding the goal of 13.5 percent and up 18 percent compared to last year.

According to Deputy Director of the HCMC Tourism Department Le Truong Hien Hoa, the city’s tourist companies brought more than 2.7 million travelers to visit provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta region in 2023. The localities in the region organized seven farmtrips to connect 600 travel businesses of HCMC and other provinces and cities with tourism service providers.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc emphasized that HCMC, provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta region continuously need to strengthen tourism cooperation, promote the strengths of each locality, and increase inadequate investment to develop tourism as well as advertise and develop specific local products and specialties to attract visitors.

HCMC will introduce the beauty and people of provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta to domestic and foreign tourists, contributing to the region’s tourism industry, he stressed.

The conference is part of the first-ever shrimp festival and One Commune, One Product (OCOP) connection forum which took place in Ca Mau Province on December 10-12.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the festival, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai suggested that Ca Mau and localities in the Mekong Delta focus on developing agricultural ecosystems, including ecological shrimp farming; building a green economy and circular economy in agriculture contributing to protecting the environment and reducing greenhouse gas emissions; encouraging startup activities; promoting innovation and creativity; strengthening digital transformation in agriculture; and diversifying export markets.

By Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh