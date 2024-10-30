HCMC continues to implement policies for revolution contributors

The HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs on October 30 held a conference on the implementation of policies for those credited with revolutionary service and their families in the city.

Director of the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thinh delivers his speech at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference, Director of the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thinh said that the Party Committee and the Management Board of the Department together with the People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City have focused on implementing policies for people credited with revolutionary service and their families.

The results achieved have affirmed the profound political and social significance of the Party and State's policies, positively impacting social security, stabilizing the situation in the city, and supporting the cause of building and protecting the country in this new era.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

The conference aims to train local policy officials to gain a deep understanding of policies, decrees, decisions, directives, and circulars for people who contributed to the revolutions.

The event will run until October 31 with the participation of 400 leaders and specialists of the Departments of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs of 22 districts and Thu Duc City, and cadres, civil servants, and public employees of wards, communes, and towns.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh