HCMC continues to foster multi-faceted cooperation with Laos’ localities

Ho Chi Minh City always strives to foster friendly relations and multi-faceted cooperation between the city and Laos’ localities, mentioned Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

As of this morning, a delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City led by Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc visited the Consulate General of Laos in Ho Chi Minh City and extended congratulations on the 48th anniversary of Laos’ National Day (December 2, 1975 - 2023).

On behalf of the Party Committee, Government and people of Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Loc sent congratulations to all officers and staff of the Consulate General of Laos and thankfulness to the Consulate General of Laos, the Lao government and people for their support to Ho Chi Minh City over the past time.

That strongly affirmed the good solidarity and friendship between the two countries, always standing side by side with the city in any difficult situation.

At the meeting, the Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee expressed his pleasure at the good relations between Vietnam and Laos, and between Ho Chi Minh City and Laos’ localities.

Besides, he also affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City always has made efforts to foster friendly relations and multi-faceted cooperation between the city and Laos’ localities and maintain and develop the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Phonesy Bounmixay, Consul General of Laos in HCMC thanked concern of the leaders and people of Ho Chi Minh City for the Lao Party, State and people on the country’s National Day.

The Consul General of Laos affirmed to be a bridge between the Government and people of Laos as well as Lao localities in promoting cooperation activities with Ho Chi Minh City in the fields of delegation exchange at all levels and economic cooperation, thereby enhancing the friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation ties between Laos and Vietnam as well as contributing to the two countries' development.