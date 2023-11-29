HCMC celebrates Laos' 48th National Day

The HCMC Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a gathering on November 29 in celebration of the 48th anniversary of Laos' National Day (December 2, 1975 - 2023).

Phonesy Bounmixay, Consul General of Laos in HCMC, highlighted the significance of his country’s National Day, noting that over the last 48 years, under the clear-sighted and creative leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, the Lao people have surmounted numerous difficulties and challenges to secure political and social stability, maintain security and defense, and improve people’s material and spiritual lives.

He said despite complex developments in the region and the world, the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam have been nurtured by generations of leaders and people from both countries to become a priceless asset and a decisive factor of the success of each country’s revolution.

Today, that relationship has been further enhanced in all areas, from politics, economy - and trade to science - and technology, to generate practical benefits for both countries, he continued.

The Consul General offered sincere thanks to the Vietnamese Party, State, and people in general and HCMC in particular for their wholehearted support and assistance for the Lao people to obtain enormous achievements in national safeguarding and construction.

He also affirmed the commitment to joining Vietnam's all-out efforts to protect, maintain, and promote traditional friendship and special solidarity.

Congratulating Laos on its great and historic achievements over the last 48 years, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee and President of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association's HCMC chapter Ngo Minh Chau said the Vietnamese people are proud to have such a faithful and heartfelt friend as Laos, who has stood side by side with Vietnam throughout history.

The special bilateral relations have weathered many harsh challenges and created miraculous strength helping both nations fight and gain victories on the path to liberate their nations, safeguard territorial integrity, and build socialist countries with increasing prosperity and happiness. Their comprehensive cooperation has been flourishing in all fields, including politics - diplomacy, economy, education - training, and security - defense, he remarked.

Chau also appreciated the Lao Party, Government, and people for their special sentiment towards and valuable support for the Vietnamese people during national construction and safeguarding.

Together with Vietnamese people nationwide, the people of HCMC will join hands with the Lao people to contribute to the traditional friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries for the sake of the people and for peace, cooperation, and progress in the region and the world, the official added.