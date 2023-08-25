HCMC considers national sovereign protection in cyberspace as urgent task

The Military Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday held a summary meeting for 5 years implementing Resolution No.29-NQ/TW by the Politburo on strategies to protect the national sovereign in cyberspace.



The Military Party Committee and the High Command of HCMC as well as sub-level party committees so far have synchronously implemented Resolution No.29-NQ/TW by the Politburo, causing a rise in the awareness of both the political system, the armed force, and the community about national sovereign protection on the Internet.

Many specialized pages, groups, and accounts on social networks have effectively contributed to the spread of precise and positive news and the fight against fake, distorted news by hostile forces. These groups, pages, and accounts are taking part in orienting the thinking and viewpoints of state employees, soldiers, and city dwellers.

In addition, the city’s armed force has successfully held propaganda campaigns to increase the awareness of soldiers and state employees while equipping them with sufficient skills to filter online news and ensure cyber security.

Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Ho Hai highly appreciated the achievements of the city’s armed force in adopting Resolution 29-NQ/TW. He then proposed that the Military Party Committee and the High Command of HCMC as well as sub-level party committee maintain their monitoring for the national defense status in cyberspace to provide a healthy and safe virtual environment for the community.

The city's armed forces should continue to deliver consultation on building and consolidating the overall national defense and public security on the Internet. It is wise to promote the collaboration between specialized forces and the public in the fight to protect the national sovereign in cyberspace.

In the meeting, the HCMC High Command affirmed that in the upcoming time, it will boost the use of IT in the above tasks while ensuring information safety and security. It will also consult the local authorities and local party committees on building the national defense and public security on the Internet at grassroots level.

On this occasion, the Military Party Committee and the High Command of HCMC awarded certificates of merit to 14 outstanding groups in the five years implementing Resolution 29-NQ/TW by the Politburo.