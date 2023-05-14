HCMC considers digital transformation as one of its key tasks: Vice Chairman

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc said that the city considers digital transformation as one of its key tasks, setting development goals based on technology.

The Vice Chairman spoke at the program 'People Ask - Government Answer' with the topic ‘Investment in digital transformation in state management to serve people and businesses' organized by the municipal People's Council in collaboration with HCMC Television and the Department of Information and Communications.

At the program, the vice chairman revealed in 2021, Ho Chi Minh City spent 0.78 percent of its budget on digital transformation which increased to 0.97 percent in 2022. It is expected to be more than 1 percent in 2023.

In addition, the municipal People's Committee is focusing on the implementation of synchronous digital transformation. In particular, the Department of Information and Communications was assigned to advise and deploy core digital transformation applications and services synchronously throughout the city. Ho Chi Minh City also focuses on building and exploiting a shared database system.

Regarding the proposal of voters to build an information application to settle people's complaints, the Vice Chairman said that the city People’s Committee has directed the Office of the People's Committee to plan building this software which will be complete in 2023 and expected to solve people's complaints thoroughly and transparently.

Mentioning businesses participating in digital transformation, Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc said that the People's Committee has directed the Department of Information and Communications to develop a plan to form a digital transformation center in the southern largest city because this department acts as a bridge to connect with and introduce to businesses the need for digital transformation.

According to Mr. Duc, the city does not distinguish large or small businesses but pays attention to their quality of solutions. Therefore, Mr. Duong Anh Duc suggested that businesses should introduce effective solutions for digital transformation to the city authorities.

In addition, Mr. Duong Anh Duc disclosed that HCMC is the only locality that has an investment stimulus program. In the near future, when the National Assembly promulgates a Resolution to replace the Resolution 54 on specific mechanisms and policies for HCMC development, this program will be expanded. From there, the city People's Committee will introduce enterprises which are eligible to enjoy the policy such as high-tech enterprises and information technology enterprises.

Accordingly, Mr. Duong Anh Duc asked authorized agencies to introduce to businesses with effective digital transformation solutions about the preferential policies of Ho Chi Minh City. At the same time, the city administration expected to absorb social contributions to accelerate the progress and quality of digital transformation services.

Regarding human resource training for digital transformation, Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc affirmed that this is the task that Ho Chi Minh City has implemented from the beginning in the process of implementing digital government. In 2022, Ho Chi Minh City trained more than 1,000 officers for digital transformation.

Additionally, the Ministry of Information and Communications has organized online training for officials in communes and wards on digital transformation. Ho Chi Minh City has introduced more than 500 officials from communes and wards to participate in the program. In the near future, departments citywide will continue to have training programs for digital transformation officers in districts.

Listening to the opinions of voters and leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City government, Deputy Head of the Department of Economy and Budget of the HCMC People's Council Le Truong Hai Hieu suggested that the city People's Committee, departments, and agencies continue to effectively implement the goals under the digital transformation program.

In particular, Mr. Le Truong Hai Hieu suggested that the Ho Chi Minh City government soon complete the city data system, linking city data between sectors and population data in the form of a data axis, ensuring the data safety of the city dwellers. At the same time, he proposed investing in software, applications and equipment to better serve people and businesses.