HCMC concentrates resources to promote economic development

On April 20, the HCMC NA Delegation worked with the People's Committee of HCMC on the socio-economic situation and a draft resolution to replace Resolution 54 of the NA on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for HCMC development.

The meeting was chaired by Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, along with Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, and Head of the Delegation of the 15th HCMC National Assembly Delegation. Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee, Chairwoman of the People's Council of HCMC, also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the National Assembly deputies discussed and proposed ideas to promote the disbursement of public investment capital and support the city's economic development. Mr. Tran Hoang Ngan noted that while HCMC made significant efforts in the first quarter, the economic growth results did not meet expectations due to various factors. To drive economic growth moving forward, Mr. Tran Hoang Ngan suggested the city focus on three key areas: public investment, export, and consumption.

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, reiterated the cause of the low GRDP growth in the first quarter of the city, which was clearly analyzed by HCMC. He pointed out that some officials are hesitant to take action, resulting in low-quality public service performance and a failure to solve problems for people and businesses promptly. However, the objective reason was that the Vietnamese economy, particularly in the city, is highly open and sensitive to world economic fluctuations. As a result, any fluctuations in the global economy can directly impact the city's economy. To foster economic growth in the future, Mr. Phan Van Mai emphasized the implementation of several programs aimed at stimulating demand for consumption, stabilizing the market, and promoting tourism. The city is also working to open up its market to other localities across the country and supporting businesses in accessing new markets.

Furthermore, the city has been allocating resources to prioritize economic development, particularly by accelerating the progress of public investment projects. Specifically, the city aims to complete at least 70 percent of the site clearance progress for the Ring Road No.3 project and other projects by the second quarter. This progress will serve as a foundation for the city to disburse public investment capital amounting to approximately 35-40 percent in the second quarter.

Mr. Phan Van Mai shared that the Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee has recently designated working groups to inspect, urge, and remove obstacles to speed up project progress. Additionally, the People's Committee of HCMC has established working groups to address difficulties and obstacles related to investment projects, with a particular focus on addressing issues affecting large real estate projects. To date, 35 out of 151 real estate projects facing difficulties and problems have been addressed. The city will now concentrate on grouping and resolving any remaining issues as quickly as possible.