HCMC-Con Dao high-speed boat service put into operation

SGGPO

Thanh Thanh Phat Passenger Transport Company, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport and Public Works, held a ceremony to officially launch the high-speed boat service connecting the city and Con Dao Island on March 21.

21a-1661-1621.jpg.jpg
At the launching ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport and Public Works, Bui Hoa An, said that the new service was launched to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) and the 139th anniversary of the International Labor Day (Workers Day, May Day).

It aims to meet the travel needs of the people and enhance trade connections, passenger transport, and tourism development between Ho Chi Minh City and Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province as well as reduce air travel overload, especially during the expansion and upgrade of Con Dao Airport.

tau-cao-toc-3938-4471.jpg.jpg

Thanh Thanh Phat Passenger Transport Company operates the route, with a trip per day, using the Phu Quy speedboat, which has a capacity of 374 passengers. This high-speed boat can make the journey to Con Dao in just 5.45 hours when weather conditions are favorable.

The vessel departs at 7 a.m. from Saigon Port in District 4 and returns from Ben Dam Port on Con Dao Island to Ho Chi Minh City at 11:30 a.m. Ticket prices range from VND720,000 (US$28.2) to VND1,370,000 (US$53.6) per trip, depending on passenger category and ticket class.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh

