HCMC, China’s Liaoning beef up cooperation

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Ngo Thanh Son on October 27 held talks with Wang Mingyu, Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) of Liaoning province, who is on a working visit to the city, to discuss future cooperation orientations between the two localities.

Son highlighted the traditional friendship between the two nations, saying that in recent years, high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and states have maintained regular meetings and friendly exchanges, and enhanced win-win cooperation across fields.

He briefed the guest on HCMC’s achievements and front activities, saying that the VFF Committee of HCMC has engaged in various cooperation activities and delegation exchanges with front organisations of Chinese localities such as Shanghai and Beijing cities, and Zhejiang province.

Based on the traditional relationship between Vietnam and China, the cooperation between HCMC and Chinese localities, the working session between the delegations of the VFF Committee of HCMC and Liaoning province’s CPPCC will open up new opportunities for expanding friendship cooperation between the two organisations in the future, he affirmed.

Wang expressed his joy at the close and friendly relations between China and Vietnam, and HCMC and Chinese localities, saying that the Chinese delegation’s trip aims to strengthen the friendship between Liaoning and the southern metropolis of Vietnam, contributing to the implementation of cooperation agreements approved by leaders of the two countries.

He introduced the structure and activities of the CPPCC of Liaoning, and the potential and socioeconomic strengths of the locality, stressing that there are potential areas for HCMC and Liaoning to further foster cooperation, including industry, agriculture, and education - training.

He expressed his hope that the two localities, as well as their respective front agencies, will soon firm up these potentials in the time to come.