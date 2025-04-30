Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC Children's Cultural Palace to be built in Thu Thiem

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on April 29 issued a decision approving the construction project of the City Children's Cultural Palace.

do-thi-7297-5589.jpg
Thu Thiem New Urban Area in Thu Duc City (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the City Children's Cultural Palace will be built on land lot coded 5-2 located in Functional Area No. 5 in the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in Thu Duc City. The 10-storey building has a total construction area of around 10,355 square meters with a total investment of over VND1,124 billion (US$43.17 million). The project is scheduled for completion by December 31, 2028.

The City Children's Cultural Palace will serve as a modern recreational and entertainment venue for children, equipped with various areas of creative and innovative activities, including character-building games, a physical activity area, an amusement zone, a fairy tale garden, and a historical and geographical area.

By Thanh Hien—Translated by Kim Khanh

