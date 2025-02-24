HCMC championing eco-friendly modes of transportation

HCMC advances the use of clean energy vehicles.

The Committee has tasked the Department of Transport with reviewing policies to support the transition from fossil fuel-powered vehicles to clean energy alternatives. This includes controlling vehicle emissions in highly polluted areas and proposing suitable policies to facilitate this transition.

In the first phase, the city will research policies to incentivize the use of electric buses and public transportation powered by clean energy. This phase is targeted for completion in the first quarter of 2025. In the second phase, the city will develop policies for converting the remaining vehicles to clean energy. These policies will be tested in Can Gio outlying district and central districts, with a target completion in the third quarter of 2025.

Additionally, the city will develop technical guidelines for the design, management, and operation of electric bus charging stations, which will be submitted to the City People's Committee in the first quarter of 2025. A list of suitable charging station locations throughout the city will be compiled, with a target completion in the second quarter of 2025. Emission testing for motorbikes and scooters will be implemented in accordance with the Circular 47/2024/TT-BGTVT.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan