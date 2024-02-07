HCMC Chairman visits, wishes workers on duty happy new year

This morning, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai led a delegation to visit border guards and workers staying in the city during the Tet holiday (the Lunar New Year) and wished them a happy new year.

The delegation visited the Border Guard Station at Phu My port, under the Border Guard Command of Ho Chi Minh City port.

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai expected that employees and border guards at the port will continue making efforts to successfully perform important tasks, especially smuggling prevention and illegal entry.

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2024, the Chairman of the municipal People's Committee wished the officers and soldiers of Phu My Port Border Guard Station good health, prosperity and success.

On the same day, he also paid a visit to the Youth Volunteer Ferry Management Enterprise at Binh Khanh ferry terminal which will serve people throughout the Tet holiday. Chairman Mai congratulated the enterprise’s achievement in 2023. He also expressed his respect for the labor process and the silent dedication of the workers of the Youth Volunteer Force.

He sent his regards, good health and a happy and prosperous new year to the unit's staff and workers.

Additionally, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai visited families of workers who did not return home to celebrate Tet at the worker accommodation area in Hiep Phuoc Industrial Park in Nha Be outlying district. He encouraged them to overcome the difficult time to contribute to the city’s development.

This year, more than 80 worker families in the worker accommodation area in Hiep Phuoc Industrial Park do not return home to reunite with relatives on the special holiday. Chairman Phan Van Mai respectfully thanked the workers' contributions throughout the past year. According to him, workers have greatly contributed to the development of Ho Chi Minh City.

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2024, the Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee sent Tet gifts and wished worker families a happy and warm Tet. He also requested companies and local administrations to continue to take good care of workers staying in Ho Chi Minh City for Tet celebration.

By Ngo Binh – Translated By Anh Quan