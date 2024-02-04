HCMC leaders wish Happy New Year to Patriarch of Vietnam Buddhist Sangha

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City this afternoon paid a visit to Hue Nghiem pagoda in Thu Duc City to wish Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) a happy new year.

Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) shakes hands with Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation of the City Party Committee, the city People's Council, the municipal People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee led by Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen visited and wished the Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha

At the meeting, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen respectfully sent health regards and good wishes to Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang on the Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year 2024).

Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen informed Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang of the country's socio-economic situation in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular in 2023. Last year, due to external impacts and internal difficulties, the country’s socio-economy had difficulties and challenges, but under the Party's leadership and State management, some achievements have been gained.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen shared specifically about the economic growth indicators of the country and Ho Chi Minh City in 2023. The country's economic development indicators are recognized and highly appreciated by countries around the world. Ho Chi Minh City in particular has made efforts to complete a number of main tasks set out by the Resolution of the 11th Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

According to Mr. Nen, the city can meet with success thanks to the solidarity and consensus of the Party, residents, the participation and contribution of the great national unity bloc including the participation and contributions of the Vietnamese Buddhist Sangha and the Vietnamese Buddhist Sangha of Ho Chi Minh City, monks and Buddhists.

Reviewing the outstanding events of Buddhism in 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen highly appreciated the second second Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Buddhist Summit of the three countries Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia in 2023 which has left good impression on international friends. The conference's theme is very practical and has received great attention at home and abroad about environmental management and nurturing a sustainable world.

Mr. Nen added in the first month of 2024, the socio-economic situation of the country and Ho Chi Minh City has seen many positive changes; however, there are still difficulties and challenges that require continued flexible adaptation and determined efforts to complete the set targets and tasks. In particular, Ho Chi Minh City has implemented short-term, medium and long-term plans to build Ho Chi Minh City into a worthy-living city.

The Secretary expected to continue receiving support and cooperation from the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in general and the Ho Chi Minh City Buddhist Sangha in particular and the support of the Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang.

According to him, there will be many major events in 2025, including the 2025 United Nations Vesak Celebration which will take place in Ho Chi Minh City. In addition, the city is preparing to implement a plan to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national unification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025). Secretary Nguyen Van Nen believed that Ho Chi Minh City and the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha would coordinate to successfully organize these two major events.

In response, Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang thanked the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City for visiting and wished him a Happy New Year and their great support and assistance for the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha to successfully organize the second second Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Buddhist Summit and the 14th Meeting of the Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace (ABCP).

Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang expressed that no matter what position he holds in the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, he is still a citizen of the southern metropolis; therefore, Venerable Thich Tri Quang always pays attention and monitors information about Ho Chi Minh City. Sharing the good points of Ho Chi Minh City in the past year, the Venerable said that city dwellers highly valued leaders’ efforts in improving the city’s socio-economy.

By Van Minh – Translated by Anh Quan