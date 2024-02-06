HCMC leaders offer banh tet (traditional sticky rice cake) to Hung Kings

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders this morning performed the rituals offering banh tet (Vietnamese traditional sticky cake) to the Hung Kings and Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh.

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders this morning performs the rituals offering banh tet (Vietnamese traditional sticky cake) to the Hung Kings and Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh. (Photo: Viet Dung)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen offers incense to Hung Kings. (Photo: Viet Dung)

On the morning of February 6 (the 27th day of the last lunar month of 2023), Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen led a delegation of Ho Chi Minh City visited the Hung Kings Memorial Site and the Temple of Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh in the National History and Culture Park in Thu Duc City to offer incense and traditional cakes in tribute to Vietnamese ancestors and the great merits of the Hung Kings who were the country’s legendary founders.

The delegates offer incense in tribute to Vietnamese ancestors and the great merits of the Hung Kings who were the country’s legendary founders. (Photo: Viet Dung)

Members of the city’s delegation included former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Thanh Hai, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai, former Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and former Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Quyet Tam, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen along with members of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and leaders of departments, sectors, districts and Thu Duc City.

The ceremony offering banh tet (Vietnamese traditional sticky cake) to the Hung Kings and the Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh is one of the annual activities of Ho Chi Minh City for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

The activity aimed at demonstrating the tradition of “drinking water, remembering the source" and expressing deep gratitude to the predecessors who greatly contributed to building and defending the country.

The traditional rituals showing quintessence imbued with the national culture and typical identity of the Southern people were performed during the ceremony.

This year, the organizers hosted a contest of cooking and making 19 pairs of traditional sticky cakes along with requirements of decoration and presentation about the meaning of each team's products.

Right after the banh tet-offering ceremony, the delegation visited and offered incense to Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong