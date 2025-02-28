HCMC Chairman urges focus on solutions to achieve double-digit growth

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee held a meeting to review the economic and social situation in February and discuss tasks and solutions for March 2025, on the morning of February 28.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, chaired the meeting.

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc and Vice Chairmen Nguyen Van Dung, Bui Xuan Cuong chair the meeting.

HCMC posts positive economic growth

In his opening remarks, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc noted that HCMC continues to develop comprehensively, making a significant contribution to and serving as a key driver of national economic growth. However, challenges remain, including infrastructure issues and bottlenecks in attracting investment. The rising number of businesses dissolving or suspending operations compared to January is also a pressing concern.

Addressing these challenges, the HCMC Chairman emphasized that achieving a gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth rate of over 10 percent is a demanding task. The city must simultaneously address existing obstacles while preparing for the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025), organizing Party congresses at all levels, and streamlining the administrative apparatus.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc delivers the opening remarks.

He urged participants to focus on research and discussions to propose solutions for achieving double-digit growth, ensuring the city's continued progress as a modern, dynamic, and inclusive metropolis while maintaining its role as a key economic driver for the country. Priority should be given to infrastructure development, removing investment barriers, and mobilizing resources to sustain HCMC's high growth rate in 2025 and the coming years.

Reporting on the socio-economic situation in February, Director of the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment Le Thi Huynh Mai stated that the city has been focused on accelerating key socio-economic development tasks for 2025. It has also streamlined its administrative structure in line with the Central directives and the city's practical needs.

Director Le Thi Huynh Mai of the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment reports at the meeting.

The economy has shown strong growth. In the first two months of the year compared to the same period in 2024, total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue increased by 15.9 percent, export turnover rose by 19.17 percent, tourism revenue grew by 30.2 percent, international arrivals increased by 15.7 percent, and public passenger transport volume expanded by 18.9 percent. Total outstanding credit rose by 13.16 percent, the industrial production index (IIP) increased by 6.09 percent, FDI attraction surged by 87.1 percent, and budget revenue grew by 7.1 percent.

The city has also accelerated key projects, especially those commemorating the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification Day. Events and celebrations for the Lunar New Year 2025 have been carefully planned and executed to meet the city's political demands and tasks. Efforts to improve healthcare and education have been actively implemented.

Development of the digital economy and digital society continues to be reinforced, while diplomatic activities, including international meetings and receptions, have been effectively organized. Public order and social security have been strictly maintained, leading to a reduction in damages caused by fires and traffic accidents.

However, challenges remain. Although total newly registered and additional capital in the first two months of the year increased by 22.8 percent compared to the same period last year, the number of newly established businesses dropped by 37.6 percent, with registered capital down by 47.9 percent. Meanwhile, the number of enterprises temporarily suspending operations rose by 12.3 percent. The rate of traffic violations related to alcohol consumption also remains high.

Accelerating key projects

The HCMC People's Committee has outlined key tasks and solutions for March, focusing on streamlining and restructuring administrative and public non-business units at the city, district, and Thu Duc City levels in accordance with central regulations. The city will submit a resolution to the People's Council on the allocation of civil servant positions and State-funded personnel for administrative agencies, public non-business units, and specialized associations in 2025.

The city will also review, issue, amend, and supplement decisions on delegating authority to departments, district-level governments, and agency heads to perform certain tasks and powers of the People’s Committee of HCMC and its chairman.

Delagates at the meeting

Efforts will be focused on accelerating public investment disbursement for 2025, with a strong commitment to meeting set targets. The city is expediting land handovers and adjusting relevant planning to facilitate project implementation.

Construction will be carried out at an accelerated pace under the “three shifts, four teams” approach, ensuring close coordination with contractors to maintain a continuous workforce while upholding project quality. The city aims to meet deadlines for key projects, particularly those commemorating the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification Day.

Additionally, inspections and supervision will be strengthened to advance the relocation of households living on and along canals, particularly for three Group I projects and 14 Group II projects. The city will continue working with relevant agencies to implement the 2021–2025 canal relocation plan and develop resettlement strategies for affected residents, aligning with the anniversary celebrations.

By Ngo Binh, Mai Hoa – Translated by Thuy Doan