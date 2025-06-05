Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC Chairman orders immediate action on landslide risks

SGGP

The Chairman of the HCMC  People's Committee has issued a landslide risk warning for waterways and coastline in 2025.

In his urgent directives to address the growing risk of landslides along the city's riverbanks, canals, and coastlines, the HCMC Chairman has called for proactive prevention and response measures.

sat lo.jpg
Landslide on the right bank of the Saigon River in Hoc Mon District

Ho Chi Minh City braces for annual landslide season amid erosion concerns. According to tidal patterns, the southern metropolis enters its annual landslide season from late May through September. In 2024, the city recorded four incidents of riverbank, canal, and coastal erosion in District 12, Cu Chi District, and Can Gio District. While no casualties were reported, the landslides damaged approximately 50 meters of permanent embankments, 50 meters of temporary embankments, and affected 531 square meters of land.

In preparation for the 2025 erosion season, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has called on departments, agencies and local authorities to step up preventive measures. Agencies are instructed to fully implement Decision No. 16/2019/QD-UBND (dated July 1, 2019) and Decision No. 629/QD-UBND.

Local administrations must review and assess degraded embankments under their areas and draft maintenance and repair plans to curb erosion, minimize damage, and prevent subsidence that could endanger local residents' lives and property.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan

