HCMC Chairman hosts new Consuls General of Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Kuwait

On February 27, Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, received the new Consuls General (CGs) of Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, and Kuwait for a courtesy visit to mark the commencement of their new terms.

HCMC Chairman takes a commemorative photo with new Consuls General of Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, and Kuwait.

At the reception, the CGs praised the friendly relationships and expressed contentment with the productive cooperation between their nations and Vietnam, including with HCMC in recent years. They thanked the city's leadership for facilitating their work and committed to enhancing ties by promoting collaboration in diverse areas such as investment, trade, culture, education, tourism, and people-to-people diplomacy during their tenure.

In response, Mr. Phan Van Mai asserted that HCMC possesses ample favorable conditions for even stronger development and expressed the hope that the CGs in HCMC would play a pivotal role in fostering connections and boosting cooperation between their countries and Vietnam, including HCMC, especially in sectors where both sides have potential for collaboration.

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People's Committee with Mr. Firdauz Bin Othman, Consuls General of Malaysia

Regarding Malaysia, besides infrastructure and energy cooperation, Mr. Phan Van Mai also aspires to advance collaboration in education and tourism, especially the Halal industry.

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People's Committee with Mr. Talal A S H Alhazza, Consuls General of Kuwait

Regarding Kuwait, Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People's Committee acknowledges the significance of investment funds for technology development and innovation, anticipating a significant leap in development between HCMC and Kuwait. Mr. Phan Van Mai urges Kuwaiti investors to foster educational cooperation, particularly by strengthening Arabic language training programs.

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People's Committee with Mr. Chan Sorykan, Consuls General of Cambodia

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People's Committee also seeks comprehensive cooperation in implementing signed programs with Laos, particularly in enhancing workforce training programs. HCMC is ready to participate in activities during Laos' chairmanship of ASEAN in 2024. Regarding Cambodia, Mr. Phan Van Mai aims to boost the exchange of goods and construction materials, especially after the completion of the Trans-Asian Highway in the near future.

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People's Committee with Mr. Phonesy Bounmixay, Consuls General of Laos

Mr. Phan Van Mai expressed appreciation to the proactive CGs for their proposals to advance key tasks. HCMC will create favorable conditions for Consulate Generals to operate effectively, pledging to promptly address any issues raised by CGs and contribute to overcoming obstacles to further promote bilateral relations through enhanced cooperation in trade, investment, and tourism. Mr. Phan Van Mai wished the CGs a successful and productive tenure.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Da Nguyet