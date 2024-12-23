HCMC Chairman appoints Fourth Industrial Revolution Center’s leadership

The Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has decided to appoint Mr. Nguyen Duc Huy to Deputy Director of the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR ).

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Vo Van Hoan hands over the appointment decision to Mr. Nguyen Duc Huy (L). (Photo: SGGP)

The appointment decision was handed over by Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Vo Van Hoan to Mr. Nguyen Duc Huy, director of the Saigon Hi-tech Park (SHTP) Training Center, at a ceremony on December 22.

In addition, the Vice Chairman also granted the decision to appoint Mr. Nguyen Duc Huy as Acting Director of the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR ) until the Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City issues a decision on the appointment of the official Director.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan also handed over the decision of the Chairman of the People's Committee of the city to elect Mr. Pham Phu Truong, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Members' Council of Global Integration Business Consulting Company, as Deputy Director of the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR ).

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Vo Van Hoan hands over the decision to Mr. Pham Phu Truong (R). (Photo: SGGP)

At the decision handover ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Vo Van Hoan hoped that Mr. Nguyen Duc Huy and Mr. Pham Phu Truong would make efforts to overcome the challenges and successfully accomplish their assigned tasks.

