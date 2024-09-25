Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC’s Center for Fourth Industrial Revolution put into operation

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the inauguration ceremony of the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR ) which was held in HCMC on September 25.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (C), Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R), and Chairman of the People's Committee of the City Phan Van Mai (L) click the button to inaugurate the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR ). (Photo: SGGP)

The event is part of the 5th HCMC Economic Forum 2024 themed "Industrial transformation, a new driving force for sustainable development of HCMC” which opened in the city on the same day.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister praised HCMC for taking on this task and implementing the project rapidly.

According to the Prime Minister, C4IR meets the practical development needs of the country and reflects Vietnam's deep international integration in the fields of science and technology, innovation and creativity, particularly in implementing and promoting the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The establishment also showcases HCMC’s pioneering role as a center for economics, politics, society, and national defense and security as well as presents the intellect, aspirations, and pride of the country.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked HCMC to build the necessary infrastructure and create conditions and mechanisms for the center to operate smoothly. Businesses and founders should continue investing and taking on duties of the State to ensure financial conditions, infrastructure to attract talents, and management for the center's operation.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and HCMC's leaders attend the inauguration ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Previously, on January 16, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended and witnessed the signing ceremony of the agreement on the establishment of the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) in HCMC between Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and Professor Klaus Schwab, Chairman of the World Economic Forum at the World Economic Forum (WEF) which was held between January 15-19 in Davos, Switzerland.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and delegates attend the inauguration ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The C4IR placed in HCMC Hi-Tech Park will focus on cooperation, research, policy proposal, technology application and transfer, and mobilization of resources for the areas that the country and the southern economic hub are interested in, such as green growth, smart city, artificial intelligence (Al). It is regarded as one of the city’s important economic development projects, playing the role of a driving force to promote the city’s development in the coming time.

