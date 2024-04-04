HCMC, Central Highlands localities take actions to promote cooperation

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan required the city's departments and sectors to proactively perform collaborations and support five Central Highlands provinces.

At the conference

As of this morning, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and five provinces in the Central Highlands region hosted a conference to review the implementation of the agreement on socio-economic development between Ho Chi Minh City and five provinces in the Central Highlands region as well as to build the cooperation plan in 2024.

Vice Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan (center) delivers a statement at the conference.

At the conference, Vice Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan emphasized that both five provinces in the Central Highlands and Ho Chi Minh City play strategically significant roles in terms of politics, economy, culture, society, environment, defense, security, diplomacy of the country.

The economic and social cooperation between HCMC and the Central Highlands provinces plays a significant role in bringing economic benefits as well as tightening the solidarity among sides.

Attending and speaking at the event, Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Ho Chi Minh City Dinh Minh Hiep stated that during the short periodic implementation, some activities in the agricultural sector have been carried out such as the introduction week of OCOP products and specialty products from various regions in 2023, agricultural and aquaculture technology exhibition, VietGAP products and so on.

Besides, the Departments of Industry and Trade and Tourism also organized a series of events on the supply and demand connection between HCMC and the provinces and cities in 2023.

Deputy Chairman Vo Van Hoan directed HCMC's departments and sectors to plan the official support for big festivals in the Central Highlands region, especially the preparation for the Ngoc Linh Ginseng Festival.

There are various cooperation contents between HCMC and the Central Highlands region in Ho Chi Minh City this year, including an investment promotion conference; the festival of craft village essence and regional specialties; an exhibition for One Commune One Product (OCOP) products and typical products of provinces and cities in the Central Highlands region; Ho Chi Minh City High-tech Agriculture and Seed Exhibition; a conference connecting supply and demand between Ho Chi Minh City and provinces and cities; International Travel Expo (ITE); Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Day; events on innovation and entrepreneurship connection between Ho Chi Minh City and the Central Highlands provinces and cities in coordination with Ho Chi Minh City Innovation and Startup Week 2024.

Meanwhile, a series of events comprising the showcase of booths to promote tourism of Ho Chi Minh City in Dak Nong Province; a seminar on production and supply of pig breeds and pig farming techniques; Vietnam Brocade Festival; Ethnic minority cultural festival for the third times; the Flower Festival in Da Lat City; Ginseng Festival are going to take place in the Central Highlands this year.

By Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong