HCMC builds nine footbridges linked with first metro line

Nine pedestrian bridges are being built over Hanoi Highway in Ho Chi Minh City to serve passengers at nine of the 11 elevated stations of the first metro line here, the HCMC Management Authority for Urban Railways has said.

The bridges will be connected with the elevated stations of Tan Cang, Thao Dien, An Phu, Rach Chiec, Phuoc Long, Binh Thai, Thu Duc, Saigon Hi-tech Park, and the Vietnam National University HCMC.

The roofed bridges, 3.5m wide and about 78m long, will help passengers easily reach the elevated stations from nearby residential areas, shopping centers, and bus stops. They are expected to be completed by the end of 2023, at the same time with the completion of the first metro line (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien).

The two remaining elevated stations, Suoi Tien and Van Thanh, have already had bridges linked with them. The Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien urban rail route, about 19.7km long and invested with some VND43.7 trillion (US$1.86 billion), comprises three underground stations (Ben Thanh, the Municipal Theatre, and Ba Son) and 11 elevated stations. It will have 17 trains carrying a maximum of 930 passengers each.