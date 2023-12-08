HCMC: building lean, strong, modern armed forces

A conference to evaluate the results of leadership coordination and direction in implementing local military and defense tasks associated with socio-economic development in HCMC in the 2019-2023 period was held in the city on December 7.

The conference was chaired by General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member and Minister of National Defense, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen with the participation of Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, and Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai.

General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member and Minister of National Defense speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the conference, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen affirmed that in recent years, the Party Executive Committee and the government of the city always pay attention to the importance of military and defense tasks associated with economic, cultural, and social development.

Especially, the Standing Committees of the Military Party Committee and Party Committee have coordinated to implement local military and defense tasks and have constantly improved the quality of the mission implementation to achieve many important results.

He emphasized that the Central Military Party Committee, the Ministry of National Defense, the Party Committee of the High Command of Military Region 7, and other armed forces carried out a comprehensive cooperation in supporting HCMC to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Entering the new phase in the context of the entire Party, people, and military to grasp and implement resolutions of the eighth session of the 13th Party Central Committee on the national safeguarding strategy in the new situation, the City Party Chief stressed the continuity coordination between the Standing Committees of the Military Party Committee and HCMC Party Committee is very necessary and important.

The Standing Committees of the Military Party Committee and HCMC Party Committee have coordinated to implement local military and defense tasks. (Photo: SGGP)

General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member and Minister of National Defense stressed that the Central Military Party Committee and the Ministry of National Defense highly appreciated the results of leadership coordination and direction in implementing local military and defense tasks associated with socio-economic development in HCMC over the past time.

He affirmed that HCMC is a particularly important area and a big driving force of growth that needs special attention on defense and military tasks. The southern metropolis has been developed into a big center of economy, trade, and finance, its defense and military tasks must closely follow this direction to meet the requirements of the new situation.

The Minister of National Defense emphasized the good coordination and synergy between the HCMC High Command and military forces in the city. In particular, the city’s High Command needs to promote its role as the commander in carrying out national defense works in the city. The armed forces in HCMC must take responsibility associated with the development and consolidation of the city’s national defense and security.

HCMC must focus on performing well national defense and security works, building modern, lean, and strong armed forces and self-militia forces organized extensively.

The conference is chaired by General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defense (R), and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L). (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defense (L), and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) offer gifts to each other. (Photo: SGGP)

General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defense (L), and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) (Photo: SGGP)

General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defense (L), and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) chair the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defense meets Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (L). (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen meets leaders of the Ministry of National Defense. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (L) meets leaders of the Ministry of National Defense. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (L) meets leaders of the Ministry of National Defense. (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC's leaders attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

Leaders of the Ministry of National Defense attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh