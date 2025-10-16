HCMC boosts year-end consumption to spur domestic demand

According to the Statistics Office of Ho Chi Minh City, trade and service activities in the locality continued to show robust growth in September 2025.

The total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue were estimated at VND167.455 trillion (US$6.35 billion), marking an increase of 2.8 percent compared to the previous month and 15 percent year-on-year. Retail sales of goods alone reached VND85.378 trillion (US$3.24 billion), accounting for more than half of the total retail sales, up 3.1 percent from the previous month.

For the first nine months of the year, total retail sales and consumer service revenue amounted to VND1.4 quadrillion (US$53.2 billion), representing a 15.3 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade assessed that this growth momentum has been driven by various activities, notably promotional campaigns and significant discounts implemented by major enterprises and retailers such as Saigon Co-op and Winmart.

However, according to the Department of Industry and Trade, to achieve the double-digit growth target for 2025, the city will continue to roll out numerous large-scale stimulus programs through to the end of the year, with a promotional event involving over 6,000 participating merchants.

Toward the end of the year, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade plans to organize a Supply–Demand Connection Week from December 19 to 21 in the Vung Tau area, as well as a Bird’s Nest Festival from December 12 to 14 on Nguyen Hue Walking Street. These events aim to attract tourists and promote local specialty products.

Experts note that Ho Chi Minh City’s push to accelerate year-end consumption is not only intended to achieve its GRDP growth target of 8.5 percent, but also to help domestic businesses strengthen the local market, laying the foundation for 2026, a new phase of consumer recovery and sustainable development.

By Khanh Bang – Translated by Kim Khanh