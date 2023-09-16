HCMC, Binh Duong to jointly host 10th Vietnam National Sports Festival

The HCMC Department of Culture and Sports and the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Binh Duong Province had a working session on the preparation for the 10th Vietnam National Sports Festival which is scheduled to take place in 2026.

The HCMC Department of Culture and Sports delegation, led by Mr. Nguyen Nam Nhan, Deputy Director of the department, included representatives from the Sports Management Division, the Sports Training and Competition Center, and officials in charge of various sports.

Attending the event were also director and deputy director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Binh Duong Province, Bui Huu Toan and Cao Van Chong, and other representatives.

At the meeting, representatives from the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Binh Duong Province reported that the sports facilities, infrastructure, and venues meeting the required standards for hosting the 10th National Sports Festival 2026.

The delegation from the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports took a survey of sports competition locations in the province.

Delegates highly appreciated the efforts of Binh Duong Province in coordinating with Ho Chi Minh City to ensure the success of the 10th National Sports Games in 2026.

The HCMC delegation also emphasized the commitment to further strengthening the relationship between the two departments in developing sports and physical activities in both localities, contributing to the overall development of sports in the Southeastern region of Vietnam in the future.

HCMC will complete the plan for hosting the 10th National Sports Festival in 2026 and submit it to the competent authorities for approval.