HCMC, Ben Tre promote tourism development cooperation

A discussion evaluating survey results and introducing projects calling for tourism investment in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre was held on December 14.

Students of the Nguyen Du Secondary School of HCMC's Go Vap District participate in a one-day trip to Ben Tre Province. (Photo: KK)

The event was co-organized by the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Ben Tre Province and the Tourism Department of HCMC, the Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) of HCMC.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Tourism Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu said that the tourism cooperation program between HCMC and localities in the Mekong Delta, including Ben Tre Province, aims to promote tourism resources of the southern metropolis and provinces and cities in the southern region.

According to Vice Chairman of Ben Tre Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Thi Be Muoi., the province has a strong potential for tourism development. The province's strength is the development of cultural tourism, historical relics, and ecotourism. Ben Tre Province hoped that businesses would invest in the province's tourism projects, and accompany the province to help Ben Tre’s tourism develop more rapidly, becoming an important economic industry of the locality. The province also suggested the provincial relevant departments create favorable conditions for enterprises to invest in Ben Tre.

Previously, investors participated in a survey on five tourist attractions in Ba Tri, Binh Dai, and Cho Lach districts in Ben Tre Province. Businesses paid attention to investment in ecological and leisure tourism, the historical and cultural relic site of Bung Lac Dia revolutionary base in Ba Tri District; an ecological tourist, sports and entertainment in Thua Duc Commune and Con Binh Trung tourism project in Binh Dai District; and Con Cai Ga tourism project and a project of the K26 rest stop- cultural and tourism village in Cho Lach District.

Related News HCMC continues to promote tourism cooperation with Mekong Delta

By Tin Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh