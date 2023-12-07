HCMC, Belarus strengthen cooperation

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan hosted a reception for the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Evgeny Shestakov, on December 7.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan hosts a reception for the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Evgeny Shestakov, on December 7. (Photo: SGGP)

At the receiving ceremony, Mr. Vo Van Hoan informed about the socio-economic situation in the city to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.

He affirmed the significance of Mr. Evgeny Shestakov’s visit in the context of the ongoing visit by the Prime Minister of Belarus to Vietnam and the 15th anniversary of signing the friendship cooperation agreement between HCMC and Belarus's Minsk city.

The Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee highly appreciated the efforts of the southern metropolis and Minsk City in constantly promoting relations and contributing to deepening Vietnam-Belarus multifaceted cooperation.

He believed that the inauguration of the Belarusian Consulate General in HCMC would be an opportunity to promote trade relations and investment in other fields.

The city’s leader proposed the Consulate General of Belarus in HCMC and Minsk City give support in organizing trade and investment promotion conferences, Belarus Day in HCMC, Vietnam Day in Minsk City, student-to-student exchanges, and launching the HCMC-Minsk air route.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Evgeny Shestakov agreed with Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan’s proposals and suggested cooperation in the fields of healthcare, agriculture, education, and culture between the two cities.

Mr. Evgeny Shestakov expressed his sincere thanks to the HCMC’s government for the support in the opening of the Consulate General of Belarus, marking an important milestone in promoting relations between Belarus and the southern provinces of Vietnam.

On the same day, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Evgeny Shestakov chaired an inauguration ceremony of the Consulate General of Belarus in HCMC located at No.2/6 on Street 31 in Binh An Ward of Thu Duc City with the participation of Vice Chairman of the People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh