Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC bans vehicles on center city streets during Ao Dai Festival

SGGP

Vehicles have been banned on main streets in downtown HCMC to ensure safety for the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival on March 7-9, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Road and Railway Traffic Police Department (PC08).

28fd010ed61a6944300b-7306-8069-8140-8812.jpg
The Traffic Police Force manages traffic flow in District 1. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, all vehicles will be banned between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., and 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on a road section on Nguyen Hue Street, from Le Thanh Ton Street to Ton Duc Thang Street; and another section on Le Loi Street, from Dong Khoi Street to Pasteur.

Vehicles are advised to use alternative routes, including:

- Le Thanh Ton – Dong Khoi – Ton Duc Thang

- Le Thanh Ton – Nam Ky Khoi Nghia – Ham Nghi – Ton Duc Thang

- Ton Duc Thang – Ham Nghi - Pasteur – Le Thanh Ton

- Ton Duc Thang – Me Linh Square – Hai Ba Trung – Le Thanh Ton

- Le Loi – Pasteur – Le Duan – Dong Khoi

- Le Loi – Pasteur – Ly Tu Trong – Dong Khoi

- Dong Khoi – Ton Duc Thang – Ham Nghi – Pasteur – Le Loi

- Hai Ba Trung - Me Linh Square – Ton Duc Thang – Ham Nghi - Pasteur – Le Loi

The 11th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival officially opened on the evening of March 7 at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park on Nguyen Hue Street in District 1. The festival will include a series of cultural activities that will be held at more than 20 locations across the city from March 1 to 9.

Related News
By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

vehicles ban Center City streets Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival Ho Chi Minh City Road and Railway Traffic Police Department (PC08)

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn