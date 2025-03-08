HCMC bans vehicles on center city streets during Ao Dai Festival

Vehicles have been banned on main streets in downtown HCMC to ensure safety for the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival on March 7-9, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Road and Railway Traffic Police Department (PC08).

The Traffic Police Force manages traffic flow in District 1. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, all vehicles will be banned between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., and 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on a road section on Nguyen Hue Street, from Le Thanh Ton Street to Ton Duc Thang Street; and another section on Le Loi Street, from Dong Khoi Street to Pasteur.

Vehicles are advised to use alternative routes, including:

- Le Thanh Ton – Dong Khoi – Ton Duc Thang

- Le Thanh Ton – Nam Ky Khoi Nghia – Ham Nghi – Ton Duc Thang

- Ton Duc Thang – Ham Nghi - Pasteur – Le Thanh Ton

- Ton Duc Thang – Me Linh Square – Hai Ba Trung – Le Thanh Ton

- Le Loi – Pasteur – Le Duan – Dong Khoi

- Le Loi – Pasteur – Ly Tu Trong – Dong Khoi

- Dong Khoi – Ton Duc Thang – Ham Nghi – Pasteur – Le Loi

- Hai Ba Trung - Me Linh Square – Ton Duc Thang – Ham Nghi - Pasteur – Le Loi

The 11th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival officially opened on the evening of March 7 at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park on Nguyen Hue Street in District 1. The festival will include a series of cultural activities that will be held at more than 20 locations across the city from March 1 to 9.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh