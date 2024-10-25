HCMC authorities, benefactors jointly demolish substandard housing

Ho Chi Minh City authorities and benefactors work together to remove temporary and dilapidated housing in the city.

Office Chief Nguyen Thi Hong Ha of the Steering Committee for the Sustainable Poverty Reduction Program in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Education Board and the Department of Information and Communications jointly organized a press conference on October 24 to discuss the city's socio-economic developments.

In relation to the initiative aimed at eradicating temporary and dilapidated housing for impoverished and near-impoverished families, in accordance with the city's multidimensional poverty criteria for the period from 2021 to 2025, Office Chief Nguyen Thi Hong Ha of the Steering Committee for the Sustainable Poverty Reduction Program in HCMC stated that the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs has collaborated with local authorities to assess the current conditions.

As per the Department’s assessment, at present, members of poor and near-poor households are living in 325 temporary and dilapidated houses which require construction and repair. Roughly 129 households are classified as poor and 196 as near-poor.

The overall projected support budget amounts to approximately VND15.9 billion (US$625,891).

The Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs is collaborating with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and local authorities to ensure that all temporary and dilapidated houses in Ho Chi Minh City are demolished by April 2025. This effort is being supported by the For the Poor Fund and donations from benefactors through local funds.

Additionally, communities are mobilizing financial resources from all walks of life to provide essential equipment and household items to poor and near-poor households in moving into their new homes.

By Cam Tuyet - Translated by Dan Thuy