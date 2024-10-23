Vietnamese PM determined to eradicate dilapidated houses

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is determined to eradicate temporary and dilapidated housing nationwide by signing Decision No. 1243/QĐ-TTg to establish the Central Steering Committee for the implementation of the removal of such houses.

All sectors and organizations participate in the campaign to eradicate temporary and dilapidated housing since April 2024

This committee is an inter-sectoral coordinating body tasked with assisting the Prime Minister in directing and coordinating the resolution of significant inter-sectoral issues related to the nationwide initiative to eliminate temporary and dilapidated housing. It will also provide recommendations and propose specific, effective solutions to achieve the goal of eradicating such housing by December 31, 2025.

The achievement of this objective involves three key programs including offering housing support for those who have served the cause of the nation’s revolution, providing housing assistance through the national target programs, and eliminating temporary and run-down residences for the public.

The campaign ‘Joining Hands to Eliminate Temporary and Dilapidated Housing Nationwide in 2025’ was launched in April 2024 and has shown initial effectiveness. At the program's inception, it was estimated that approximately 170,000 temporary and dilapidated homes required repair or reconstruction; currently, this number has decreased to over 153,000.

The Prime Minister emphasized that by 2025, all three objectives such as housing support for those who have contributed to the national revolution, assisting citizens under the national target programs must be achieved. Plus, repairing or constructing 153,000 homes as part of the initiative to eliminate temporary and dilapidated housing for impoverished households also must be done by 2025.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front and various political and social organizations call for participation of citizens and businesses to help disadvantaged people. People can make contribution to the campaign to assist poor residents based on individual capacity.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan