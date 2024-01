HCMC approves pilot plan using electric vehicles in tourism

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong signed Decision No. 367/QD-UBND on approving a pilot program to use four-wheeled electric vehicles for tourism in the city.

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)

The electric four-wheel vehicles will be operated in districts 1, 4, 5, and 6 on streets, including Nha Rong Harbor, Khanh Hoi Bridge, Ton Duc Thang, Nguyen Binh Khiem, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Hoang Sa, Hai Ba Trung, Nguyen Van Cu, Vo Van Kiet, Calmette Bridge, Doan Van Bo, Hoang Dieu, Nguyen Tat Thanh, Nguyen Trai, Nguyen Tri Phuong, Hung Vuong, Hong Bang, Nguyen Thi Nho, Le Quang Sung, Pham Dinh Ho, Thap Muoi, Hai Thuong Lan Ong, Vo Van Kiet, and Nguyen Van Cu.

As planned, around 20 5-41 seat electric vehicles will transport visitors to visit the city’s attractions from 6 am to 12 am from the first quarter of this year to December 31, 2025.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh