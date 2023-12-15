HCMC applying more measures to ensure labor safety

The HCMC People’s Committee has just requested strengthening management on the compliance with the labor safety and hygiene laws citywide.



Accordingly, the People’s Committee of HCMC asks that all other state departments, agencies as well as the People’s Committees of all districts and Thu Duc City closely cooperate with the HCMC Department of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs to increase law propaganda regarding labor safety and hygiene, technical inspection on labor safety, hygiene and safety training.

Concerned state units must review and report the current status of businesses sited in their area or under their charge to devise a suitable inspection in the near future.

This inspection strongly focuses on any enterprises with a high risk to labor safety and hygiene such as those using equipment and machines with strict requirements in these fields.

The HCMC People’s Committee also assigns all localities to actively allocate sufficient resources to propagandize the laws on labor safety and hygiene to the public, especially to the ones working without a labor contract.

Simultaneously, the People’s Committees of all wards and communes are requested to collect and store data on labor accidents happening to people working without a labor contract in their areas.

By Dong Son – Translated by Vien Hong