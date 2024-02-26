The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just issued a plan to implement crime prevention, and human trafficking prevention and build a movement of all people to protect national security in the city in 2024.

HCMC applies digital transformation in fighting crime

According to the plan, the southern metropolis will enhance the application of scientific and technical achievements as well as digital transformation; in other words, the city is determined to transform from traditional to modern methods in preventing and effectively fighting crime.

At the same time, the city will continue to use the software of the national population database, the Government’s Project 06 on developing population data applications, orientation, and electronic authentication for the national digital transformation in the period 2022-2025 with a vision to 2030.

By Van Kiet - Translated by Anh Quan