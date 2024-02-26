Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC applies digital transformation in fighting crime

SGGP

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just issued a plan to implement crime prevention, and human trafficking prevention and build a movement of all people to protect national security in the city in 2024.

hcmc-1853.jpg
HCMC applies digital transformation in fighting crime

According to the plan, the southern metropolis will enhance the application of scientific and technical achievements as well as digital transformation; in other words, the city is determined to transform from traditional to modern methods in preventing and effectively fighting crime.

At the same time, the city will continue to use the software of the national population database, the Government’s Project 06 on developing population data applications, orientation, and electronic authentication for the national digital transformation in the period 2022-2025 with a vision to 2030.

Related News
By Van Kiet - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

fighting crime the Government’s Project 06 the National Population Database the national digital transformation digital transformation

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn