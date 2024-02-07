Digital class model piloted in HCMC to ease teacher shortage

Ho Chi Minh City piloted the digital class model in 4 classrooms in Can Gio District and 6 classrooms in Cu Chi District with a total of 104 English classes and 62 IT classes in the 2022-2023 school year.

Students of class 4/1 in Thanh An Primary School in Can Gio District’s Thanh An Commune in their digital class

In the second semester of the 2023-2024 school year, the model will continue to be expanded to many schools in the city, while more students can participate in the class - including students in two districts Muong Khuong and Si Ma Cai in the Northern Province of Lao Cai.

The music lesson of class 4/1 in Thanh An Primary School in Can Gio District’s Thanh An Commune opened with the introduction of new classmates and teachers. Fourth grader Le Ngoc Gia Vy, one of the students of class 4/1 said she studies with her friends at Trung Lap Thuong Primary School in Cu Chi outlying district, so she’s both happy and nervous. Every time, a classmate in her class speaks correctly, friends of the other school also clap so she’s very excited.

To create a joyful atmosphere for the classroom, students at Thanh An Primary School were asked by their educators to simulate the swimming movements of dolphins with their hands, and students at Trung Lap Thuong Primary School simulated the sound whispering of sea waves. Although the dolphins, ocean waves and the teacher only saw each other through the projector screen, the two classes interacted very smoothly, and the classroom atmosphere became lively with applause and comments from students from the two schools.

This is one of the classes under the digital classroom model piloted by the Department of Education and Training in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Consulting and Support Center from December 2022.

According to Principal of Thanh An Primary School Le Huu Binh, the school has a staff of music teachers, but teaching lessons in an online and face-to-face format under the presidency of an assistant teacher helps promote student initiative; thereby, improving the effectiveness of innovating teaching methods for teachers in the school.

Principal of Trung Lap Thuong Primary School Nguyen Van Toi informed that the digital classroom model with the participation of good and experienced teachers in online teaching organized by the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City helps to solve the problem of lack of gifted teachers in schools in suburban districts, especially in English and IT subjects.

As the class is organized online, students in many places participate in lessons taking place at the same time, helping schools resolve the problem of teacher shortage plus closing the gap between schools in suburban districts and their peers in the inner city.

Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Bao Quoc acknowledged that the digital classroom model has initially met the requirements of teaching and developing student qualities and abilities according to the General Education Program 2018’s orientation.

By Thu Tam – Translated By Dan Thuy