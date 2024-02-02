HCMC strives to complete 50 digital schools

At yesterday’s conference, Deputy Director of the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Bao Quoc announced that the education sector is striving to complete 50 digital schools.

Illustrative photo SGGP

Speaking at the conference to summarize the first semester and deploy the tasks of the second semester of the 2023-2024 school year of secondary education organized by the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City, Deputy Director Nguyen Bao Quoc required schools to accelerate the progress of building digital school models.

Accordingly, the education and training sector in Ho Chi Minh City sets a goal of having at least 50 typical digital schools by 2025. This is a school model that deploys applications and curriculum designed in a digital environment. Information of school managers, teachers, and students who take part in the model will be kept prudential in the digital environment.

According to statistics from the Department of Secondary Education under the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City, Thu Duc City and 21 districts have not guaranteed all educational establishments to build digital schools.

Therefore, in the second semester of the 2023-2024 school year, the sector must promote digital transformation much more so that it can have 35 percent of interactive digital learning materials implemented in all subjects by the beginning of 2025, meeting the goal of the 2018 General Education Program.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Dan Thuy