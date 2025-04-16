HCMC announces parking, traffic rules for holiday events

In anticipation of increased demand for parking and mobility, the city has mapped out and publicized designated parking areas, particularly in District 1, where the majority of public events will take place.

The parking area at 23-9 (September 23) Park is consistently overcrowded on weekends and public holidays.

To ensure smooth travel and easy access to festival activities, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport and Public Works has reviewed and released a list of officially licensed parking locations, with special attention given to District 1—the epicenter of upcoming celebrations.

This year’s April 30 and May 1 holiday marks the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification, featuring a wide array of commemorative programs and cultural festivities. The events are expected to draw large crowds of residents and tourists into the heart of the city.

The HCMC Department of Transport and Public Works, on the morning of April 16, announced that, in anticipation of increased demand for parking and mobility, the city has mapped out and publicized designated parking areas, particularly in District 1, where the majority of public events will take place.

Highlights among the recommended parking locations include:

Vincom Dong Khoi Shopping Center (Le Thanh Ton Street): Equipped with a spacious underground garage. However, it tends to reach full capacity quickly during holidays, so early arrival is advised.

In addition to these permanent sites, several temporary parking areas will be made available at schools, government buildings, and cultural venues, including Luong The Vinh Primary School, the City Children's House, the Youth Cultural Center, Le Van Tam Park, and Tao Dan Park.

To minimize congestion and improve convenience, the HCMC Department of Transport and Public Works strongly encourages the public to use the “TTGT TPHCM” and “MyParking” mobile applications. These platforms provide real-time data on parking availability and occupancy status, allowing users to avoid time-consuming searches. Some smart parking zones even support online reservations and cashless payments through the apps—helping reduce wait times and streamline the entire parking experience.

Motorists are advised to park carefully along city streets to avoid fines or penalties.

Traffic and parking restrictions during the holiday In preparation for upcoming holiday festivities, several streets in central HCMC will be subject to traffic and parking restrictions to accommodate large-scale events, including fireworks displays and public celebrations. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on April 30, vehicle access and parking will be limited—or entirely prohibited—on key routes such as Nguyen Hue, Le Loi, Dong Khoi, Le Thanh Ton, Ham Nghi, Pasteur (between Le Thanh Ton and Nguyen Du), and Ton Duc Thang (near Bach Dang Wharf). Authorities are urging residents not to leave vehicles on sidewalks of smaller streets that are not officially designated as temporary parking zones. Violations may result in fines, towing, or unnecessary traffic jams. To ease congestion and promote smoother travel, the HCMC Department of Transport and Public Works is encouraging the public to opt for public transportation options such as buses, electric buses, or the city’s shared bicycle system available via the TNGO application. The People’s Committee of District 1 has also directed functional units to step up deployment of civil defense teams, ward police officers, and youth volunteers in high-traffic areas. These teams will assist with traffic flow, offer guidance on designated parking areas, and ensure public safety. In tandem, enforcement units will patrol the city to crack down on illegal parking operations, unauthorized parking fees, and any activity that disrupts public order or violates city regulations.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan