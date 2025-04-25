HCMC announces 50 outstanding events marking Reunification Day

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports has just announced the list of 50 outstanding events in Ho Chi Minh City during the period from April 30, 1975, to April 30, 2025.

The inauguration of the Thu Thiem Tunnel and the East-West Boulevard (now Vo Van Kiet Boulevard) is one of the 50 outstanding events of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Many projects and events received a high number of public votes, such as the victory of the Ho Chi Minh Campaign; Saigon joining the nation to enter a new era—an era of peace, independence, reunification, advancing toward socialism; the launching ceremony of the Military Administration Committee of Saigon – Gia Dinh City and introduction of its missions and tasks; the launch of the Revolutionary People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City; the 6th National Assembly naming the Sai Gon - Gia Dinh City to Ho Chi Minh City; the launch of the fatherland frontline fund and the "For Homeland Seas and Islands - For the Frontline of the Fatherland" Fund.

There are also events, consisting of the Politburo issuing resolutions to create special mechanisms for the development of Ho Chi Minh City (Resolutions 1, 2, 16 and 31); separation surgery of Viet – Duc conjoined twins; the establishment of Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone, the first export processing zone in the country.

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City launched a vote for 50 Vietnamese events in the city on March 20, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

These are significant events in the development journey of Ho Chi Minh City over the past 50 years. The organization of voting for 50 outstanding events aims to honor the significant achievements that have contributed to the development of Ho Chi Minh City in particular and the country in general.

By Thu Huong—Translated by Kim Khanh