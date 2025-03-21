Voting program to select outstanding events marking Reunification Day launched

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City launched a vote for 50 Vietnamese events in the city on March 20, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

(Illustrative Photo: SGGP)

Besides participating in the voting, State agencies, organizations, and citizens can also nominate additional outstanding events and activities from April 30, 1975, to the present. These are significant events in the development journey of Ho Chi Minh City over the past 50 years.

The organization of voting for 50 outstanding events aims to honor the significant achievements that have contributed to the development of Ho Chi Minh City in particular and the country in general. It also provides an opportunity for the people to participate and choose activities that reflect historical, political, economic, cultural, social, defense, and security significance.

The voting and nomination must align with the Party and State's guidelines, policies, and the socio-economic development strategy of Ho Chi Minh City through each historical period in various fields. The events and activities must have a positive impact on the people's lives and gain residents' approval.

Events and activities must also have significant historical and political value and showcase the socio-economic development of Ho Chi Minh City in particular, the Southeast region, and the country in general as well as be recognized by the Central Government and the nation and supported by international friends.

People can participate in voting from March 21 to March 31, 2025, at the website https://binhchon50sukien.hochiminhcity.gov.vn/su-kien or by scanning the QR code.

By Thu Huong and Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh