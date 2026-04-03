HCMC and Ca Mau ink strategic healthcare pact for 2026–2030

The Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City and its counterpart in Ca Mau Province signed a landmark cooperation agreement on April 2 to bolster the province’s medical sector through 2030.

HCMC Department of Health Director Tang Chi Thuong and Ca Mau Department of Health Director Nguyen Chi Thanh sign a cooperation agreement.

The partnership focuses on the transfer of expertise across four specialized pillars such as advanced vascular and oncology surgery; orthopedic trauma; intensive care and breakthrough diagnostics; and high-tech rehabilitation and cosmetic medicine.

A total of 55 medical techniques are set to be transferred during the 2026–2030 period. Nine units under the Ca Mau Department of Health have also signed technical transfer agreements with hospitals affiliated with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health.

As part of the partnership, the Ca Mau Department of Health committed to securing investment funding, with provincial budget allocations for essential medical equipment, including 1.5T MRI systems, 128-slice CT scanners, and specialized radiotherapy systems. The Ca Mau People’s Committee has approved a project on infrastructure and medical equipment investment for 2026–2030, with a total projected budget of VND6.05 trillion to ensure comprehensive modernization.

In terms of human resources, the province will ensure the deployment of qualified and ethically trained medical teams for training programs, alongside policies to attract and retain talent.

At the signing ceremony, Associate Professor Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, pledged comprehensive cooperation with the Ca Mau Department of Health, prioritizing high-quality workforce training and advanced technology transfer. The initiative aims to position Ca Mau as a regional high-quality healthcare center, while also accelerating the deployment of telemedicine services.

By Tan Thai - Translated by Anh Quan