Health

Health Ministry issues emergency alert as hand, foot, mouth disease cases surge

SGGP

The Ministry of Health has issued an emergency directive, as hand, foot, and mouth disease cases have spiked sharply nationwide.

On the afternoon of March 31, the Ministry of Health issued an urgent dispatch, calling on the entire health sector and local authorities to take immediate action to prevent a widespread outbreak of hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD), as the situation becomes increasingly complex with a sharp rise in severe cases.

In just under the first three months of 2026, the country has recorded more than 25,094 HFMD cases, five times higher than the same period in 2025, including four fatalities.

The Southern region remains the epicenter, accounting for over 18,000 cases, nearly 72 percent of the national total. Children aged 1 to 5 are the most vulnerable group, representing up to 92.7 percent of infections.

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Major pediatric hospitals such as Children’s Hospital 1, Children’s Hospital 2 and the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Ho Chi Minh City are currently facing immense pressure as the number of hospital admissions continues to surge daily, with many severe cases reported. Notably, laboratory results have identified the circulation of Enterovirus 71 (EV71), a highly virulent strain capable of causing serious neurological complications, rapid disease progression, and increased risk of death.

The ministry has instructed local authorities to strengthen disease prevention and control efforts and to prepare comprehensive response scenarios. Healthcare facilities are required to review and update their admission and treatment plans, ensure readiness for isolation and emergency care in the event of rising cases, and enhance training for grassroots medical staff to detect early warning signs and severe symptoms. This will enable timely on-site treatment or safe patient transfers, particularly at the primary healthcare level.

Hospitals are also urged to proactively stockpile sufficient medicines, medical supplies, equipment, and intensive care resources in accordance with the latest treatment protocols issued by the Ministry of Health.

Additionally, the ministry advises families with young children not to be complacent. If a child shows symptoms such as persistent high fever, startling easily, unsteady walking, or frequent vomiting, they should be taken immediately to the nearest healthcare facility for prompt examination and treatment.

By Quoc Khanh- Translated by Huyen Huong

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hand- foot- mouth disease the Ministry of Health Children’s Hospital 1 Children’s Hospital 2 Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Ho Chi Minh City rise in severe cases

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