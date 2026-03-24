AstraZeneca to support Vietnam in strengthening its healthcare system

The delegation from Vietnam’s Ministry of Health, led by Deputy Minister Nguyen Tri Thuc, visits AstraZeneca’s Discovery Center (DISC) in Cambridge, United Kingdom on March 23. (Photo: SGGP)

At the working session, the Ministry of Health’s delegation explored AstraZeneca’s research and development (R&D) capabilities, operational processes, and the company’s role within the life sciences ecosystem. In addition, both sides exchanged views on future cooperation orientations aimed at reinforcing their strategic partnership in areas of shared priority.

Representatives of AstraZeneca expressed their interest in promoting policy frameworks that support innovation and enhance market access for advanced healthcare solutions. These include strengthening intellectual property (IP) protection, developing new financing mechanisms to expand access to medicines and cutting-edge treatments, supporting capacity building for the implementation of reference pricing mechanisms in Vietnam, and further elevating the role of screening and early detection as a cornerstone in the management of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Representatives of AstraZeneca pointed out the value of multilateral cooperation in advancing the life sciences ecosystem. They reaffirmed the company’s commitment to partnering with Vietnam in strengthening the healthcare system and enhancing capacities for prevention, early detection, and management of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The company also emphasized the acceleration of technology adoption and the expansion of access to advanced healthcare solutions, thereby improving treatment outcomes and contributing to the transformation of the healthcare system.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Tri Thuc commended AstraZeneca’s sustained contributions to Vietnam’s healthcare system over the years, particularly through cooperative programs on the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, kidney disorders, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The Ministry of Health expressed its expectation that both sides will further strengthen collaboration in scientific research, human resource training, and technology transfer, thereby enhancing the capacity of the healthcare system and improving the quality of healthcare services for the population.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh