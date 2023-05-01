HCMC: Amusement parks, shopping centers packed with visitors

On May 1, commercial centers, tourist areas, and other destinations in Ho Chi Minh City were crowded with visitors who came for entertainment and shopping.

Preliminary estimates from businesses indicate that the total number of visitors increased by 1.5 to 2 times compared to regular days.

Co.opmart Foodcosa supermarket on Quang Trung Street and Emart in Go Vap District both experienced a high volume of customers coming to buy food and consumer goods. Fast food restaurants in supermarkets were always jammed with customers.

At Aeon Mall, MM Mega Market, as well as Go! and BigC supermarkets, customers were also bustling about. Fresh fruits, seafood, carbonated drinks, and ready-made food were among the most popular items.

"I was able to save a significant amount on my shopping bill thanks to discounts of up to 50 percent on thousands of products. This year, my family and I decided to stay in the city during the holidays to save money and avoid overcrowded destinations," said Lo Thi Minh Thao while shopping at the Emart supermarket in Go Vap District.

For Nguyen Van Tan's family, who resides on Tran Nao Street in Thu Duc City, commercial centers and entertainment spots near HCMC are always their top priority.

Supermarkets are expecting a 10 percent to 50 percent increase in sales compared to regular days. Currently, Go!, BigC, Aeon Mall, and other supermarkets are offering discounts ranging from 5 percent to 50 percent on over 1,000 products, including fresh and processed foods, various types of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and summer refreshing drinks.

According to travel agencies, there has been a significant increase in tourism during this holiday season. In addition to providing transportation for domestic tourists, companies are also busy welcoming foreign visitors to visit HCMC and other parts of Vietnam.

Ms. Doan Thi Thanh Tra, Director of Marketing and Communications at Saigontourist Travel, stated that during the five-day holiday, her company welcomed ten international tour groups to Vietnam by air and sea, bringing over 5,000 tourists from countries such as Germany, France, and Asian countries.

On May 2 and 3, approximately 1,000 German tourists will visit HCMC and participate in unique tours organized by Saigontourist Travel to explore the Mekong Delta.

Meanwhile, Vietluxtour Travel welcomed a group of Filipino tourists to the headquarters of the People's Council and the People's Committee of HCMC during this holiday season.

"Visitors have expressed their deep admiration for the unique and grandiose architectural works, which offer many insights into the history and culture of HCMC," said Ms. Tran Thi Bao Thu, Director of Marketing and Communications at Vietluxtour Travel.

The number of visitors for entertainment at the Suoi Tien Cultural Tourist Area has increased sharply. According to Mr. Huynh Dong Tuan, Deputy General Director of the Suoi Tien Group, there were about 50,000 visitors during the first three days of the holiday.

The Son Tien Ecotourism Area, which belongs to the Suoi Tien Group in Dong Nai Province, also drew more than 10,000 visitors. Among them, Miracle Bay is particularly popular, featuring a "super water park" with artificial waves up to about 4 meters high, and guests are thrilled to try out 30 impressive water slides.