HCMC always highly values role of overseas Vietnamese

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, shared with the overseas community that Resolution No.98 of the National Assembly, which grants more authority to the city, is a crucial prerequisite for the city to embark on a new phase of rapid and sustainable development.

On June 28, the HCMC Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs held a conference on the role of overseas Vietnamese in the "Vietnamese People Prioritize Using Vietnamese Products" campaign. Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Head of the Steering Committee for the "Vietnamese People Prioritize Using Vietnamese Products" campaign in HCMC, was present at the conference.

During the conference, overseas Vietnamese experts and entrepreneurs shared their valuable experiences in promoting Vietnamese brands and gaining access to global markets for Vietnamese goods, particularly in challenging markets. The overseas business community also wishes to continue receiving support from agencies and departments in HCMC to strengthen connectivity, facilitate trade promotion, and expand market opportunities worldwide.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai shared the news that on the afternoon of June 24, the National Assembly approved Resolution No.98 on the pilot implementation of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC. This is highly positive news for the city after a period of dedicated preparation and determination. Mr. Hai emphasized that the empowerment bestowed upon the city by the Central Government, the NA, and the Government is a crucial prerequisite for entering a new phase of rapid and sustainable development. Furthermore, the resolution acts as a driving force and creates favorable conditions for the city's economic recovery and growth.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai highlighted that the "Vietnamese People Prioritize Using Vietnamese Products" campaign had achieved remarkable outcomes during its 10-year implementation. It has successfully nurtured patriotism and national pride among Vietnamese consumers, encouraging them to choose Vietnamese products. Furthermore, the campaign has stimulated production, boosted business activities, and contributed to the overall economic and social stability of the city.

Mr. Hai emphasized the city's recognition of the vital role played by unions, business associations, Vietnamese experts, and intellectuals residing abroad. Their contributions are particularly significant as the city strives for economic recovery following the significant impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Head of the Steering Committee for the "Vietnamese People Prioritize Using Vietnamese Products" campaign in HCMC has put forward a proposal for the HCMC People's Committee to focus on effectively implementing five key solution groups to drive the city's socio-economic development, enhance business connectivity, and provide support to align with the city's development direction. Furthermore, business engagement activities will be strengthened to grasp the situation and promptly address any difficulties.

The establishment of task forces to assist businesses will be given priority, along with regular exchanges with associations, to understand better the difficulties faced by enterprises and coordinate support from relevant departments and agencies. Additionally, there will be intensified efforts in communication and mobilizing public participation in the campaign, intertwining it with emulation movements on patriotism, innovation, and creativity.

The Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Committee expresses confidence that with unwavering determination and collective efforts from the entire political system, along with the support and solidarity of overseas Vietnamese, new sources of motivation will emerge. Together, they will make substantial contributions to the overall development of the country and the city.