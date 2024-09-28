HCMC allocates US$40 mln for renovation of sports stadiums, venues

In order to prepare for the tenth National Sports Festival which is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City in 2026, the city allocated nearly VND1 trillion (US$40 mln) for renovation projects of sports stadiums and venues.

Thong Nhat Stadium, one of the sports venues in Ho Chi Minh City is planned for renovation and upgrade at the end of 2024. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Sharing with a reporter of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Nam Nhan informed that several venues, including Thong Nhat Stadium, Phu Tho Training Sports Center, Hoa Lu Sport Stadium and Phu Tho Swimming and Diving Club will commence renovation and upgrade at the end of 2024. The works are expected to be completed in 2025 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975-2025).

Ho Chi Minh City will host the tenth National Sports Festival in 2026, gathering around 12,000 athletes. The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place at Thong Nhat Stadium and the closing ceremony will be held at Phu Tho Sports Center.

These sports venues are set to host Olympic sporting events and key competitions for the tenth National Sports Festival, therefore these facilities must be upgraded to meet standards.

The Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction and Investment Projects of Ho Chi Minh City also reported to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on the renovation and upgrade project of Thong Nhat Stadium with a total estimated investment of around VND149 billion (US$6 million).

Thong Nhat Stadium will be the top priority venue of the upgrade. After being renovated, the venue is expected to make a mark on the development of Ho Chi Minh City as well as meet standards for successfully hosting the National Sports Festival in 2026 in particular and major national and international sporting events in general, added Mr. Nguyen Nam Nhan.

By Nguyen Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong