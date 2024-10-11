HCMC aids small, medium enterprises in shifting production models

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has issued a directive mandating the ongoing effective implementation of the Law on Support for Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME Law).

HCMC aids small and medium enterprises in shifting production models

The city authorities also issued Decree 80 detailing how to carry out certain provisions of this law.

Specifically, departments and agencies in Ho Chi Minh City, along with people's committees of districts and Thu Duc City, are tasked with supporting small and medium enterprises in recovering their production and business activities by utilizing digital technology platforms to transform their business models and assisting in sales through e-commerce platforms.

In addition, support will be provided to facilitate the participation of small and medium enterprises in industry clusters and value chains, with a particular focus on key export sectors such as textiles, leather and footwear, electronics, and manufacturing, as well as sectors with competitive advantages and growth potential, including food processing and agricultural product processing.

The city will also ensure preparedness in infrastructure including production and business sites, electricity, water system and soft infrastructure like preferential policies, human resource training to attract businesses in the semiconductor and new energy industrial ecosystems.

The branch of State Bank of Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City will diversify its products and simplify credit procedures to facilitate access to capital for small and medium enterprises, especially small and micro enterprises.

By Mai Hoa - Translated by Anh Quan