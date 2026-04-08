New education ministry circular does not prohibit legitimate tutoring

The new circular provides clearer definitions of extra teaching and tutoring, drawing a sharper distinction between private tutoring and permitted supplementary and enrichment activities designed to support students’ holistic development.

The Ministry of Education and Training has issued Circular No.19/2026/TT-BGDDT (Circular 19), amending and supplementing several provisions of Circular No.29/2024/TT-BGDDT on extra teaching and tutoring. The new regulation will take effect on May 15.

Circular 19 reaffirms that legitimate tutoring activities are not prohibited. Educational programs in culture, arts and sports; foreign language enhancement; STEM/STEAM education; digital competency and artificial intelligence (AI); career orientation; life skills; and other forms of supplementary education—provided they fall outside the official curriculum issued by the Minister of Education and Training—are not governed by this circular and may be conducted in accordance with other relevant regulations.

The circular requires teachers offering private tutoring outside schools to ensure transparency regarding content, location, schedules, and related relationships in order to prevent conflicts of interest.

It also maintains the rule that each subject may be taught in no more than two extra sessions per week. However, school principals are granted greater autonomy to organize in-school tutoring, with the ability to propose increased instructional time for certain groups of students to the provincial education authority, subject to approval and accountability requirements.

Private tutoring centers must publicly disclose and regularly update information on curricula, duration, teaching staff, and fee structures to enhance transparency and strengthen public oversight.

The circular also mandates the establishment of hotlines at all administrative levels—from schools and commune-level People’s Committees to Departments of Education and Training—to promptly receive and address feedback from students, parents, and the public.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Thuy Doan