“Happy Vietnam 2024” national photo, video contest calls for submission

The Ministry of Information and Communications and the Vietnam Association of Photographers along with relevant agencies jointly launched a photo and video contest themed “Happy Vietnam 2024".

The organization board launches a photo and video contest themed “Happy Vietnam 2024" on March 20. (Photo: SGGP)

The second edition of its kind is one of the events, including propaganda activities and exhibitions on human rights in Vietnam in 2024.

The photo and video contest aims to discover and honor meaningful moments and stories about all aspects of Vietnam's political, economic, cultural, and social life through the submitted artworks. The event also affirms the achievements that Vietnam has made in the field of human rights.

The contest is one of the activities implementing the Human Rights Communication Project in Vietnam approved by the Prime Minister on September 14, 2022. It mobilizes the comprehensive strength of all classes of people at home, the Vietnamese community abroad, and international friends to promote the image of the country and people of Vietnam to the world with the goal of affirming that Vietnam is a peaceful, beautiful, dynamically developing, and happy country.

The entries must present the image and people of Vietnam, cultural values, natural beautiful landscapes across the country as well as raise awareness of national pride and desire for the development and construction of a prosperous and happy country.

The contest is open for entries at https://happy.vietnam.vn. from now until August 20. Both professional and non-professional photographers who are Vietnamese citizens or overseas Vietnamese are eligible to enter the contest.

The artworks must be created from January 1, 2022, to the date of entry and not previously published in any exhibition or submitted to competitions.

By Thien Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh